Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday has said that Britain must apologize to Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala massacre and Bengal famine.
He said this in a tweet that these tragedies are a scar on the face of Britain.
Fawad Chaudhary further said Kohenoor must be returned to Lahore museum where it belongs to.
