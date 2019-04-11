Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday has said that Britain must apologize to Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala massacre and Bengal famine.

He said this in a tweet that these tragedies are a scar on the face of Britain.

Fawad Chaudhary further said Kohenoor must be returned to Lahore museum where it belongs to.