ISLAMABAD - The water inflow in all major rivers witnessed record jump as on Wednesday it stood at 156,400 cusecs against last year of 92,600 cusecs and historic average of 115,900 cusecs. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) spokesman told that water storage at reservoirs also stood at record 1.185 million acre feet of water (MAF) against last year of 0.143 MAF and historic average of 1.692 MAF.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 105,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 156,400 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,405.60 feet, which was 19.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 35,600 cusecs and outflow as 15,000 cusecs.