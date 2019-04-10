Share:

LAHORE-Like other parts of the globe, World Parkinson’s Day will be observed across the country including Lahore on today (Thursday) for raising awareness about incurable disease and benefits of early diagnosis to relieve symptoms.

Seminars and walks will be arranged by public sector and private institutions to mark the annual event observed on April 11.

Parkinson’s disease affects the nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine. Parkinson’s symptoms include muscle rigidity, tremors, and changes in speech and gait. After diagnosis, treatments can help relieve symptoms, but there is no cure.

Renowned Neurosurgeon and Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Prof Khalid Mahmood stressed the need for timely diagnosis of the disease and proper treatment to minimise the damage. He said that fortunately most modern method of treatment Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) was available in Pakistan. Now people were having the choice to get treatment here instead of going abroad and spending huge money, he said, adding, DBS was less painful and patients could go home within minimum possible time.

Prof Khalid Mahmood, who introduced this latest technique in the country, called upon social organisations and philanthropists to come forward and work to control this complicated disease. He said that health cards being introduced by the present regime would also help providing relief to the victims of Parkinson’s.

He said that normally people in old age fall victims to this disease. But people of any age, both male and female, can be patient of Parkinson’s. The symptoms of Parkinson’s are shivering of arm, hands and legs. If the disease increases, patient cannot stop head to move and it keeps on going right to left.