Share:

ISLAMABAD : Indian authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have shifted the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mian Muhammad Yasin Malik , from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu to New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Yasin Malik was shifted to Tihar Jail after India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) secured his production remand in connection with a false case registered against him.

The JKLF Chairman was arrested on February 22, 2019 from Srinagar and later shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail after being booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

He will be facing questioning by the NIA now. The NIA had approached a special court in Jammu, seeking Yasin Malik’s remand for custodial interrogation in the case.

It is to mention her that the JKLF was recently banned by the Indian government for its pro-freedom activities in Occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, the High Court of Occupied Kashmir has reserved its judgment on a plea of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking re-opening of three-decade-old cases registered against Muhammad Yasin Malik .