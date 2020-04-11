Share:

MARDAN - The district administration has take action against four retailers for allegedly collecting money from the needy people in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano said in a statement on Friday, that on receiving complaints the district administration took action and the relevant officers inspected re­tailers across the district. During this drill, four retailers were found involved in embez­zling the needy people’s money from the Eh­saas Emergency Cash Programme and sealed their shops.

It was stated in the statement that the needy people should get the full amount of Rs 12,000 from the retailers and immediately inform the district administration or the police in case if any retailer deducts their amount.