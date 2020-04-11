Share:

HAFIZABAD - As many as 72 workers of Tableeghi Jamaat managed their escape from its Markaz/Masjid Khalid Bin Waleed Chak Chatha, Hafizabad.The RPO Gujranwala and DPO Hafizabad took serious notice of this negligence and slackness of police and suspended SHO Saddar Ziafat Bath and constituted special teams to trace the fleeing workers. According to official source, 72 workers of Tableeghi Jamaat were sent to the Punjab Healthcare Laboratory, but the workers mysteriously escaped from the Markaz.

In the meanwhile, 84 workers of a Tableeghi Jamat belonging to Hafizabad were shifted to Pindi Bhattian early on Friday morning.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Hafizabad, Assistant Commissioner and DSP Pindi Bhattian welcomed them and lodged them in two quarantine centres Pindi Bhattian.

Their swabs were sent to the Punjab Healthcare Laboratory for their results, in order to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area.

After receiving the results the workers would be allowed to proceed to their homes if their results were found negative.

Bunyad Foundation distributes ration

Bunyad Foundation on Friday distributed ration of fifteen days to 150 families affected by the lockdown.

Irfan Malik District Manager of the Foundation said that in the second phase the foundation would provide ration to 180 families for fifteen days.