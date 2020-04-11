Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday informed that 86 new cases of novel coronavirus have reported across the province, taking the provincial tally to 1214.

In a video statement, the Chief Minister said more persons have died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. He said the death toll in Sindh province stands at 22.

Murad Ali Shah said that overall 12209 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, whereas, 358 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

CM Murad said that his brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah passed away in Karachi on Thursday night after suffering from novel coronavirus.

Murad said that Mehdi Ali Shah recovered from coronavirus and tested negative for disease two times, but the COVID-19 had damaged his lungs which caused the reason for his death. He thanked all those who contacted him and extend their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family over the sad demise of his brother-in-law.

Sources within the Pakistan People’s Party said Syed Mehdi Shah had contracted the virus soon after returning from Iraq. It may be noted that 278 patients are under treatment in 16 hospitals in different districts of the province. Out of 1214 cases 779 or 69 percent care are of local transmission.

On the instruction of the chief minister 36 Isolation centers with 4396 beds have been established all over Sindh. Apart from it 12 Intensive Care Units with 292 beds have also been developed.

The chief minister urged the people to say home and keep social distance from their family members. “I am worried about you and your family,” he told the people.

He advised the people of the province to follow the SOP and doctors advise and in case of ignorance or non-compliance one could be the carrier of the virus and infect the others, including his or her family members.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that every one of us would have to develop new discipline in our day to day life. The number of cases is on the increase and now every case is local transmission and we have to contain it,” he said.