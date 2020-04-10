Share:

If you’re the fortunate owner of the Nintendo Switch or plan to get your hands on one once stocks replenish, the most popular game to play right now is probably Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo Switch consoles have been highly sought after, with many websites going out of stock, including Amazon, Very and Game.co.uk.

Although the popular games console is still hard to come by right now, Nintendo has promised more stock is coming. Some e-trailers also have some availability of the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite, but it seems people prefer the standard gaming unit to play on the TV. The new Animal Crossing game, which was released recently, has quickly become a big hit among gamers. Whether you’re new to the Animal Crossing series or a seasoned player of its predecessors, let’s delve into what makes Nintendo’s latest installment a must-have video game.