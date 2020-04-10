Share:

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met on Thursday for the first time to discuss the socio-politico and economic impacts of COVID-19. That the UNSC met so late to devise a response mechanism to the pandemic shows the divide in the body. Nevertheless, the diplomats after the meeting suggested that things were moving forward in the right direction. It is appreciable that there is at least some belated discussion on the issue. But the task before UNSC, i.e., fighting COVID-19 is not a simple one. If one looks at the countries and regions that are witnessing conflicts and political turmoil and the subsequent brutalities of the regimes, imposing an immediate global ceasefire will prove a significant challenge.

Still, convincing the parties to all such conflicts to respect the call for an immediate global ceasefire is of utmost urgency when the coronavirus is wrecking one country after another. Health experts warned long ago of the toll coronavirus would take on countries torn apart by conflicts and civil wars. Yemen has already reported its first patient of coronavirus this Friday. Thankfully, Saudi Arabia had already announced its unilateral ceasefire for two weeks against Houthi rebels to prevent an outbreak of the virus in Yemen.

The sooner the UNSC adopts the ceasefire resolution, the better it will be for the international organisation to mitigate the damages of the virus across conflict zones. Similarly, the UNSC must not forget keeping an eye on the developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The Modi government has initiated a benign genocide in the valley with the way it is handling coronavirus there. The transnational group Genocide Watch has already raised concerns over the genocidal intent of the occupation apparatus. Needless to say, implementing a global ceasefire will prove instrumental in saving people from the scourge of conflicts and the pandemic.