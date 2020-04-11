PESHAWAR - The business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to devise joint SOPs by making proper consultation with the government’s focal persons in order to resume industrial and business activities in the province.
However, they made it clear if the ongoing lockdown was further extended, the industrialists and traders will not pay federal and provincial taxes in wake of their economic challenges and financing issues, and will also go for layoff plan of their employees.
The decision was taken during a joint meeting of industrialists and traders’ leaders, held under the chairmanship of United Business Group leader, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour here on Friday. The meeting made it clear that representative committees comprise on industrialists and traders will hold talks with the government regarding the lockdown and other matters relating to the business community.
The meeting said that the business community is ready to fully cooperate with the government while keeping in view the current situation. However, they said the industrial and business activities will be resumed across KP by following the SOPs.