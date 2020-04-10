Share:

ISLAMABAD -The sale of cars in the country plunged by 46.8 percent during first nine months (July-March) of current fiscal year (2019-20).

The sale of cars went down from 160,359 units in July-March, 2018-19 to 85,330 units in same period of current fiscal year, according to a data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (MAPA) on Friday.

On yearly basis, the cars’ sale also witnessed a decline of 70.86 percent as it went down to 5,796 in March this year from 19,897 units in the same month a year ago.

According to details, sale of Honda cars (Civic and City) also decreased by 63 percent to 11,989 units in first three quarters of current fiscal year against sale of 32,209 cars in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, sale of Honda cars went down to 1,327 units in March this year from sale of 3,449 units in same month a year ago.

Similarly the sale of Suzuki Swift declined to 1,548 units in July-March (2019-20) as compared to sale of 3,610 units in same month of last year.

Sale of Toyota Corolla decreased by 51 percent to 20,991 units in the corresponding period from 42,989 units in same period of last year.

Likewise the sale of Suzuki Cultus also witnessed a decline of 38 percent as it went down from 17,038 units in July-March (2018-19) to 10,555 units in same period of current fiscal year.

On yearly basis, only 710 Suzuki Cultus cars were sold during the month of March against the sale of 2,253 units in same month a year ago.

Sale of Suzuki Wagon R also witnessed a huge decline of 75 percent as it declined to 6,122 units from 24,582 units.

Sale of Suzuki Bolan declined by 67 percent to 4,467 units in July-March (2019-20) against the sale of 13,529 units in same period of last year.

Similarly sale of Suzuki Alto plunged by 45.43 percent to 884 units in March when compared to the sale of 1,620 units in preceding month of February 2020.

In total 27,956 units of Suzuki Alto were sold during first nine months of current fiscal year.