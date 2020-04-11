Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed Friday distributed gifts, cash awards, certificates and daily-use items among the Christian employees of the Police Department in connection with ‘Good Friday’ and Easter celebrations.

He also issued orders for two-day leave for all Christian employees of Lahore Police. He said that we were quite happy and share the pleasure of the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter. SSP Admin Malik Liaquat Ali and City Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid were also present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed also distributed Easter gifts and Eidi amount among the Christian Police officers and officials of his office in connection with the Good Friday and Easter. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed expressed solidarity with the Christian Community on Good Friday as well as Easter eve Rai Babar Saeed acknowledged the splendid services of Christian Police officers and officials for the citizens pertaining to control of crime and community policing.