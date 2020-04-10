Share:

ISLAMABAD-The coronavirus pandemic has encroached on every aspect of contemporary life, from daily activities to working life, to even the content of certain beloved ‘90s pop songs. Celine Dion posted a re-do of the lyrics to her monstrously successful 1997 hit My Heart Will Go On to her Instagram feed recently, updated to reflect the recommended practice of social distancing. The 52 year old French Canadian diva posted a brief video snippet of her music video from the hit, which was the love theme for the Oscar-winning film Titanic, next to which she wrote the slightly altered lyrics in both English and French.

‘Near, far wherever you are... Making sure you’re practicing social distancing!’ the songbird wrote, before repeating the same sentiment in French.A