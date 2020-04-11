Share:

ISLAMABAD - Large-scale national efforts to boost remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic are emerging in Pakistan as education institutions across the country will remain closed till May 31.

Providers of online learning products and services offer valuable education resources when schools are closed.

Gwadar Pro App, quoting Pakistan’s Education Ministry, stated on Friday that free educational resources available online now include Sabaq Foundation, Knowledge Platform, SABAQ, Taleemabad, Online Campus and International Online Platform.

On top of these platforms, the Internet is flooded with educational apps offering learning opportunities for students. Web-based school management softwares such as AIMS have a number of modules to conduct remote learning.

As per AIMS’s official website, its functionality is fully integrated using a single, powerful and completely secure database on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model allowing operations where boundaries do not matter as long as there is a cellular coverage in the area.

However, some Pakistanis may not have easy access to Internet at any time. Provided that there is not sufficient available bandwidth, educational radio and television are feasible options.

According to rapid response reference note: Remote Learning and COVID-19, a brief carried out by the World Bank on March 20, in many developing countries the use of more traditional distance education approaches, such as educational radio and television, is potentially very relevant.

With schools in China remaining closed due to the pandemic, China has launched a national cloud learning platform and started broadcasting primary school classes on public TV in February, so as to help millions of students keep learning even with classes suspended.

In light of nationwide school closure due to COVID-19, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday has recently announced that the ministry in cooperation with the state-run PTV channel had launched an initiative called ‘Teleschool’ to disseminate SLO based educational content for Grade 1-12.