FAISALABAD - On the directives of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, chlorination process is in the full swing at the campus to fight COVID-19 and dengue. The process was being carried out under the supervision of Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal. Talking to the team, Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that every corner of the varsity will be ensured in the chlorination. He said that the coronavirus has emerged as the biggest crisis across the world. He stressed upon the need to adopt the precautionary measures in letter and spirit recommended by the government to fight the crisis. Talking about UAF other initiatives, he said that keeping the current scenario in view, the UAF had established a food fund for the deserving and needy people from the campus community. He said that the university has started online classes to facilitate the students at home enabling them to continue their academic work without visiting the varsity.