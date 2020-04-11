Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday visited different areas of Taunsa Sharif city late at night and inspected arrangements made by the district administration regarding implementation of Section 144, corona control, law and order and cleanliness. On this occasion, the CM appealed to the citizens to stay home and not to go out without any urgency. The situation arising due to coronavirus required responsibility and those who were treating the patients were the real benefactors of humanity, he said, adding that administration and law enforcement agencies were also playing a commendable role in this regard.

“We salute those diligently serving the nation despite the threat of coronavirus”, he said. Usman Buzdar said that government was keeping a close eye on the economic situation and the poor would not be left on their own . Provision of financial aid to millions of needy families through Insaf Imdad Programme is a unprecedented, he said.

Notables of Taunsa Sharif also called on the chief minister. The CM listened to their problems and issued instructions for their complaints’ redress. Speaking on this occasion, he said Pakistan and the whole world was facing challenges due to coronavirus pandemic and the citizens would have to adjust their daily routine in this backdrop. He said that the deadly disease could be defeated by maintaining social distancing and staying at home.

He emphasized the Punjab government had taken every possible precautionary step and the citizens should also follow governmental instructions to remain safe. Usman Buzdar assured to continue solving the problems facing the people of Taunsa adding that he had a close affinity with the people of the area.

The CM regretted that opposition was trying to politicize grave issues, while the people had fully recognized their two-faced approach. In fact, opposition parties had totally ignored national interest for the sake of their personal interests, he asserted.

A journalists’ delegation led by Malik Mansoor Ahmed also called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their problems. The chief minister assured that problems of the journalists of small cities would be resolved and the scope of journalists’ colonies would gradually be extended to the level of the division. Responsible journalism was the need of the hour as it had an important role in raising awareness about coronavirus, the CM said. The role being played by the journalists was commendable as they were working on the frontline like doctors, concluded the chief minister.

The chief minister visited the city without any protocol and administration remained unaware about it.

CM ANNOUNCES TO UPGRADE RHC VOHWA AS THQ HOSPITAL

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Vohwa, a remote area in DG Khan and inspected Rural Health Centre. He also inspected the isolation ward for coronavirus patients and directed to further improve the facilities. The chief minister announced to upgrade the RHC to the level of a tehsil headquarters hospital and directed to construct the link road as well. The CM assured to provide medical facilities to the facility to develop it as a model medical institution of the area. He inspected under-constructed buildings of rescue 1122 and college and directed early completion of the projects. The chief minister inspected border military police post where he was given a briefing by the incharge. He assured to provide resources to BMP for the protection of lives and property of people.

CM INSPECTS THQ HOSPITAL KOT ADDU

The Chief Minister inspected the THQ Hospital Kot Addu and directed to improve the arrangements in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients. He also announced to upgrade the THQ Hospital adding that required facilities will be provided for the treatment of the people.

CM INSPECTS PROPOSED SMALL DAM PROJECT IN KOH-E-SULAIMAN AREA

The Chief Minister inspected the proposed small dam project at Choti Karri Mar in an area of Koh-e-Suleman. On this occasion, people of the area gathered and discussed their issues. On their demand, CM directed the Commissioner to construct a school and ensure provision of veterinary doctors, medicines and supply of wheat and flour. The CM reviewed the project of constructing a water reservoir near Sanghar stream and observed that Koh-e-Sulaiman area had the rich potential of small dams to provide water for human needs. He asked the irrigation department to work on a war-footing basis for the construction of small dams. He also held an aerial view of different roads and under-construction projects in Koh-e-Sulaiman area.

USMAN BUZDAR CONDOLES DEATH OF BROTHER-IN-LAW OF SINDH CHIEF MINISTER

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to Sindh Chief Minister and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.