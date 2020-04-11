Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court, on Friday, has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for three days in assets beyond known sources of income. The hearing was presided over by Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry. The PML-N stalwart was not presented before the court due to coronavirus fear. The court after extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to immediately file reference against him. According to the NAB, the PML-N leader was accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.