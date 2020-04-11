Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top government officials involved in the fight against coronavirus pandemic on Friday expressed satisfaction over improvement in recovery ratio of COVID-19 patients in the country. A meeting at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad noted with satisfaction the improvement in recovery ratio of COVID-19 patients. However, they made it clear that all Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan will be tested and quarantined. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

The minister during the daily situation briefing held at the NCOC observed that the actual number of positive cases is less than projections which is a positive development. He said the future course of action regarding coronavirus will be presented to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

He emphasized the need to synergize all efforts through one-window operation. He reiterated that the government was endeavouring for indigenous production but the focus concurrently is on procurement through commercial channels from abroad.

The meeting reviewed the matter of bringing back stranded Pakistanis in Afghanistan and supply of essential food items from Iran to four border districts of Balochistan following strict compliance to instructions issued by the health ministry.

The Federal Minister said all Pakistani nationals returning from Afghanistan will undergo testing and a mandatory quarantine period. He added that cargo move (Afghan transit trade & bilateral trade) between Afghanistan and Pakistan is limited to food and medicine and movement of cargo vehicles would only be allowed three days a week. The forum was informed that cargo move to Afghanistan is only for food and medicine items thrice a week as per health guidelines.

Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Health gave a detailed overview of the latest situation of COVID-19 with projections and measures to enhance present testing capacity. The forum noted with satisfaction recovery of 727 patients so far. The actual no of positive cases are less than projections which is positive development. Critical care particularly patients on ventilators needs attention. As of now 26 labs are functional, he said.

The forum was presented plan of action by PEC in coordination with clinical study committee for indigenous production of ventilators on fast track basis. Diplomatic channels have been moved for provision of ventilators and critical spare equipment.

Federal Ministers including Brig (retired) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Omar Ayub Khan, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, and Advisors including Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousaf, Dr Zafar Mirza, Ms Tania Aidrus and Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the briefing.

