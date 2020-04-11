Share:

LAHORE - Under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kifalat Programme, financial assistance for daily wagers affected by lockdown has been initiated and in the first phase, an amount of Rs 1.33 billion (Rs 12,000 per family) has been distributed among more than a hundred thousand families in 34 districts of Punjab except Lahore and Faisalabad.

This was stated during a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan to review coronavirus situation in the province. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, and officers concerned whereas all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined through video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the government was fully aware of the hardships being faced by daily wagers due to lockdown and in order to mitigate their problems the financial assistance programme had been initiated. He mentioned that the provincial government was working day and night to help people affected by coronavirus, adding that collective efforts were needed to overcome this pandemic.

The SMBR told the meeting that distribution of financial assistance in Lahore and Faisalabad would begin in the second phase. He said that as many as 450 centres were set up across the province for distribution of cash among deserving families.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements of hotels in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad to keep passengers coming from abroad. The Chief Secretary directed that these passengers be kept in hotels for at least one week and during this period their screening and tests for coronavirus be conducted. The IG Punjab asked the police officers to work for enhancing public awareness about coronavirus as well, in addition to their own duties.