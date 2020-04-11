Share:

KARACHI - A female station house officer (SHO) sustained injuries in Peerabad area of the city after a mob violating lockdown orders from the provincial government attacked the police personnel.

According to details, the female police officer reached the Peerabad area in Orangi Town after she received information regarding violation of the provincial ban imposed on Friday’s congregational prayers.

The mob hurled stones at the police party, injuring female SHO of the Peerabad police station Sharafat Khan. The judicial magistrate has taken notice of the incident and directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West to submit a detailed report into the matter.

The court remarked that the female officer was enforcing the provincial orders and directed to take stern action against the violators and attackers. Chairman Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior Affairs Rehman Malik also telephoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar and ordered for strict action against the attackers.

Police arrests most wanted criminals

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police on Friday arrested six most wanted criminals. According to SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan and ASP City Khairpur Saad Arshad, six most wanted criminals were arrested during an operation in the Katcha area of Bindo forest.

SSP Tufail said those arrested included Kajlo (seven cases), Nadeem (two cases) Mehar Ali, Rafique (three cases) Altaf and Ali Dad during the operation.