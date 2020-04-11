Share:

Four civilians, including a fifteen year old girl sustained serious injuries due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages.

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire Violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along Line of Control deliberately targeting Civilian population.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching caliber targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire.

During the current year, Indian Army committed 708 Ceasefire Violations so far, in which two citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.