RAHIM YAR KHAN - Four people were killed and five others injured in two different accidents here on Friday including three real brothers. As per details in the first incident, a BRV LED-6689 collided with a trailer from rare side near Zahirpir on Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) some 71 kms from here. As a result, Latif (45), Ghulam Rabbani (45), Sajid (32) and Mansha (50) of Neelum Valley Azad Kashmir were killed on the spot while Mushtaq Ahmed (32), Abdul Hameed (35), Farooq (40) and Bashir (42) of Azad Kashmir were critically injured and initially shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Zahirpir but later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) RYK. In second incident an unidentified person was injured when a speedy car overturned and ran over the divider near Muslim Chowk on National Highway some 14 kms from here. The injured was shifted to SZMCH and said to be stable.