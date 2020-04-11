Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor has inaugurated ‘Ration’ mobile phone application (app.) of Punjab Development Network on Friday. Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib and Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing on this occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar called upon political and religious parties to put in joint efforts to defeat corona. He said that Ration Mobile App. Was aimed at ensuring transparent distribution of ration and its supply to the deserving families. He said that the app could ensure that a person did not receive ration from two welfare organizations at a time but, no poor family would be deprived of free ration. Meanwhile, the Governor handed over 10,000 masks, 10,000 sanitizers and 10,000 hyroxycholoroquine injections to Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Talking to media, the Governor said that 220 million Pakistanis would have to move ahead against coronary virus. “I am happy that philanthropists are actively supporting the federal and Punjab governments in fighting coronvirus. War against corona is not of government alone but has become of every Pakistani and we will win this war through our joint efforts.”