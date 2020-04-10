Share:

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has potentially landed itself in hot water by not complying with the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) to complete investigations against 18 high profile inquiries. The 30-day deadline elapsed long ago; another month has passed us by and we are yet to see any action. The lack of will to investigate cases of note is clearly down to fear of power or influence, but a constitutionally mandated body that oversees the master plan of the capital should not be fearful of doing its own job.

Islamabad’s master plan was created to ensure that citizens in the capital enjoyed the best possible standard of living in terms of infrastructure and development. Everything from where the roads are to where areas with trees and other plants should be, was meticulously planned to make Islamabad a city unlike others.

The CDA does not even need to do a lot of legwork; there 18 inquiries are well-known; all that is needed is for the CDA to affix responsibility on how these violations took place. The rest of the job will lie with the courts. There is a need to make matters within the CDA more transparent so that the effectiveness of the organisation is not impacted. Anybody or any group, despite the influence they garner, that is found involved in the accusation of land illegally in the capital division must be held accountable so that no future violations can take place and the writ of the state and its institutions can be upheld.

It is hoped that the Supreme Court will take notice of the CDA’s inability to comply with a direct order and take action accordingly. The CDA should not be consistently reminded by the judiciary to perform its own duties.