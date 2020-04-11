Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, on Friday, has said that Prime Minister’s package for the construction sector would prove to be helpful for strengthening country’s economy despite prevailing situation of COVID-19. According to official sources said on Friday, the minister said that incentives for construction sector would provide relief to labourers, adding that many industries were linked with the sector. He said, “Prevailing coronavirus pandemic is a threat to humanity and the economy all over the world.” Mian Aslam Iqbal said that people should cooperate with the government to tackle this virus in best possible way, adding that collective efforts were of utmost importance to defeat this virus. Those doing politics in prevailing situation of coronavirus was not logical in any way, he maintained. The Minister said that the government would not leave its people at the mercy of present circumstances emerged due to COVID-19.