Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department has decided to reopen its hospitals for selective OPDs from up­coming Monday, which were closed down due to the fear of outbreak of corona virus.

However, in view of the difficulties faced by the people, it has been de­cided to open selective OPDs in these hospitals. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai.

The meeting was informed that doctors working in hospitals run by the Labor Department have been trained to prevent from the corona virus. The meeting was also informed that the labor department’s hospitals in Haripur Hattar, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Takht Bhai, Nowshera, Ko­hat Road, Peshawar and Swabi will be opened for selective OPDs.

In his address to the meeting, Min­ister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousufzai said that the department should talk to the owners of private hospitals, factories, hotels and shops to ensure that the unemployed work­ers get paid.

The government has opened 80 per cent factories including cement and sugar industry. He said it was a diffi­cult time but the workers should not be victimized. Shaukat Yousafzai in­structed the department to ensure payment of Rs 5 lakh from the work­ers welfare board and Rs 3 lakh from the lease owner for the coal mine workers. Most workers are not aware of their rights.