LAKKI MARWAT - The Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa government has extended Rescue 1122 service operations to Lakki Marwat district so as to provide emergency services to local residents during calamities, accidents, fire incidents and other natural and manmade disasters.

Local Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb along with Pak army Tajazai camp Commanding Officer Lt Col Shafique inaugurated the station of Rescue 1122 service at the district headquarters complex Tajazai on Friday. Later, District Emergency Officer Jan Mu­hammad Afridi briefed the deputy commissioner about the available resources.

and said that the service was equipped with two ambulance vehicles, a fire truck, a disaster rescue ve­hicle and gadgets and machinery to be used by res­cuers during emergency response activities.

He said that the newly established station would be equipped with more vehicles and machinery in near future.