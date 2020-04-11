Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has said on Friday that Sindh Government has not imposed lockdown happily, government know the problems of the people, faced by them due to lockdown and it cannot be lifted or eased at once as it will be done in phases.

While talking to media he said that keeping in view the difficulties of the Industrialists, Sindh Government may allow certain export and textile industries to open under Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) so that they meet out their export orders.

He requested the people to keep social distance as social distancing is the only solution to protect ourselves from corona virus.