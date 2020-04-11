Share:

GUJRANWALA - A marriage hall situated on the historic Grand Trunk Road (G.T road) was turned into a makeshift field hospital on Friday for coronavirus patients and suspects.Divisional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf visited the facility and reviewed the healthcare establishment. earlier in the day.The marriage hall will be revamped with seven days and could house 200 patients at a time, with its 200-bed capacity.The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that the facility upon completion will also house a fully functional laboratory along with a pharmacy.