LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib, on Friday, has demanded to call Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar before an investigation commission for the wheat and sugar crisis.In her statement, she claimed that the PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab’s decisions benefited known and unknown sugar sellers.She said that the premier and Chief Minister approved all the decisions related to the sugar crisis which included exporting sugar, its subsidy, and decisions related to its pricing adding that the decisions incurred losses to masses.Maryam Aurangzaib said that the PM and the CM Punjab were the real culprits behind the sugar and wheat crisis and asked when the commission would call them for investigating the crisis. She said that industrialists benefitted from the policy adopted by the government in the crisis.