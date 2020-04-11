Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has Friday launched Mobile Utility Store Service in the Islamabad Capital Territo­ry (ICT) to provide relief to the masses due to the on­going lockdown which will be extended to the entire country within next couple of weeks.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special In­itiatives Asad Umar inaugurated the first Mobile Util­ity Store Service (MUSS) for the ICT here.

On the occasion, Asad Umar said that initially 08 vehicles have been designated for the rural areas of Islamabad.

This service would be eventually extended to the entire country within two weeks.

The minister said that the government is commit­ted to providing relief to vulnerable sections of so­ciety amid the corona pandemic. Due to the closure of markets and lockdown, the prime minister had di­rected to provide necessary food items to people at their door steps, he added.

The MUSS would provide flour, sugar, rice, len­tils and ghee at subsidized rates throughout the country.

This service would be available throughout the Ramadan, he said.

He added, the prime minister has approved a spe­cial package of Rs. 50 Billion for people, and gov­ernment would ensure a smooth supply of essential items throughout the country.

While responding to a question about easing re­strictions after 15th of April, Asad Umar said, the fi­nal decision would be made after consultation with the provinces and the prime minister.