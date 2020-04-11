ISLAMABAD - The federal government has Friday launched Mobile Utility Store Service in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to provide relief to the masses due to the ongoing lockdown which will be extended to the entire country within next couple of weeks.
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar inaugurated the first Mobile Utility Store Service (MUSS) for the ICT here.
On the occasion, Asad Umar said that initially 08 vehicles have been designated for the rural areas of Islamabad.
This service would be eventually extended to the entire country within two weeks.
The minister said that the government is committed to providing relief to vulnerable sections of society amid the corona pandemic. Due to the closure of markets and lockdown, the prime minister had directed to provide necessary food items to people at their door steps, he added.
The MUSS would provide flour, sugar, rice, lentils and ghee at subsidized rates throughout the country.
This service would be available throughout the Ramadan, he said.
He added, the prime minister has approved a special package of Rs. 50 Billion for people, and government would ensure a smooth supply of essential items throughout the country.
While responding to a question about easing restrictions after 15th of April, Asad Umar said, the final decision would be made after consultation with the provinces and the prime minister.