Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine along with MPA Haroon Imran Gill attended the special prayer service of ‘Good Friday’ at Roman Catholic Church Lawrence Road, which was joined by community on video link. The minister said in his address to the community that ‘Good Friday’ was a reminder of the compassion and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”Good Friday tells us a tale of hope as Jesus spoke of love, forgiveness, and truth, and not of violence, fanaticism, or revenge”, the minister said. The provincial minister said that Government of Punjab, with the consent of all Christian religious leaders, had announced that congregations would not be held on the occasions of Good Friday and Easter in the wake of corona threat. He added that the entire Christian community had decided that instead of gatherings, the followers would join services through video link or online streaming. Recordings of prayer ceremonies would be released on the Internet so that Christian communities could join the rituals while sitting safely at home.