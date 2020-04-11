Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) brings its procured consignment of medical goods and protective equipment from China through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft.

According to NDMA spokesperson, this cache of goods was not the aid from China rather these goods were purchased by NDMA to expand the health sector’s capacity to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment was purchased through a $50 million grant from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and the Asian Development Bank, he added.

The goods brought from China included 2000 testing kits, 50 mobile X-ray machines, 1 million KN-95 masks, 5 million medical masks and 10,000 surgical gowns.

“Other goods have also been purchased by NDMA which would arrive in Pakistan by next coming air planes, including screening kits, ICU ventilators,” he said.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal to ensure the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other necessary medical equipment to hospitals so as to provide better treatment to coronavirus patients.The president stated this during a briefing, given to him by NDMA chairman, here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

The chairman gave an account of the measures taken by NDMA to support the health sector and medical community by providing them PPEs and medical equipment. He informed that sufficient PPEs had been sent to hospitals to cater to the needs of doctors and nurses.He mentioned that NDMA had established a database of doctors and nurses and medical equipment for the first time, which would be very helpful for coordination purposes in future.

Lt General Muhammad Afzal further informed that Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was going to build a 282-bed hospital in Islamabad for corona patients.The president appreciated the arrangements made by NDMA to cope with the current coronavirus crisis.