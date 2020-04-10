Share:

ISLAMABAD-Duncan’s Bannatyne’s wife Nigora continued to use household soft furnishings for outfits as she took part in the blanket challenge recently. The socialite, 39, took to Instagram to share a very leggy photo of herself posing on her balcony with a grey throw wrapped around her. Nigora amped up the glamour with stiletto heels and used a black belt to hold the makeshift throw dress together. In another photo, Nigora posed in her dining room with black sunglasses on. She wrote: ‘Happy Easter #stayhome #blanketchallenge #pillowchallenge #nhsheroes #safelives’. Nigora later showed off her slender physique in a black cut-out swimsuit as she enjoyed a sauna session. It comes a day after Nigora took part in the quarantine pillow challenge. The bizarre viral trend requires participants to model a pillow as they would a dress, usually with a belt cinching it to the upper body.