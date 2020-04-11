Share:

CHAMAN - Pakistan on Friday opened its border crossing with Afghanistan for the revival of trade activities on the request of Afghan government. The trade activities have been restored after 40 days closure of the border due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The border crossing has been opened on the request of the Afghan authorities as a good-will gesture from Islamabad. Pakistan Wednesday had announced that the Torkham and Chaman borders would remain open three days in week from April 10 in order to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan.

A foreign ministry statement had said, “Responding to Afghanistan Government’s special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, it has been decided to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from 10 April 2020 onwards.

This step is being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols.” Afghan nationals were also allowed to return home from April 6-9 this week as Pakistan temporarily lifted restrictions on borders that were closed due to coronavirus pandemic.