The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 4695.

These include 2287 from Punjab, 1241 from Sindh, 620 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 219 from Balochistan, 215 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 33 from Azad Kashmir and 107 from Islamabad.

66 patients have died so far and 727 have recovered.

During the last 24 hours, 2478 tests were conducted.