ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday held a telephone conversation twith the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Kang Kyung-wh seeking support for Pakistan’s debt relief amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Foreign Minister Qureshi commended the South Korean government for its effective response against Covid-19 that had been widely acknowledged by the international community. He thanked the RoK government for the support extended to the Pakistani community in South Korea.
The Foreign Minister briefed his South Korean counterpart on the measures being taken by Pakistan to contain the pathogen.
Highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for debt relief and restructuring for developing countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that timely support would enable them to free up resources to combat the disease, and shore up economies.
The Foreign Minister also highlighted concerns relating to on-going restrictions in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were hampering the dissemination of information and preventing unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials needed to combat the pathogen.
“Both the sides agreed that the pandemic necessitated closer international cooperation. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to stay engaged on Covid-19 and on other matters of mutual interest,” said the foreign ministry statement.