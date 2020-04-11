Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yester­day held a telephone conversa­tion twith the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Kang Kyung-wh seeking support for Pakistan’s debt relief amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister Qureshi commended the South Kore­an government for its effec­tive response against Covid-19 that had been widely acknowl­edged by the international community. He thanked the RoK government for the sup­port extended to the Pakistani community in South Korea.

The Foreign Minister briefed his South Korean counterpart on the measures being tak­en by Pakistan to contain the pathogen.

Highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for debt re­lief and restructuring for de­veloping countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that timely support would enable them to free up resources to combat the disease, and shore up economies.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted concerns relating to on-going restrictions in Indi­an Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir, which were hampering the dissemination of information and preventing unfettered sup­ply of medicines and other es­sentials needed to combat the pathogen.

“Both the sides agreed that the pandemic necessitated closer international coopera­tion. The two Foreign Minis­ters agreed to stay engaged on Covid-19 and on other mat­ters of mutual interest,” said the foreign ministry state­ment.