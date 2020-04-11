Share:

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 - Minister for Avia­tion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said that Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) were enjoying strong and historical bilateral rela­tions.The minister ex­pressed these views dur­ing a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG who called on him here, said a press release.Ghulam Sarwar inquired about the health of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and conveyed his best wishes for his speedy recovery.Dr. Christian Turner CMG thanked the minister for his efforts to evacuate 2,000 stranded UK nationals in Pakistan.The British High Commis­sioner noted that the two countries have immense trade potential.