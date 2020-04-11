Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has written to his counter­parts of several states seeking for­mation of a joint strategy and coop­eration to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has shaken the world.

The chairman Senate in his sepa­rate letters written to the speakers of UK’s House of Commons and the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Ara­bia, and the president of the Senate of Czech Republic said extraordinary steps and collaborations across the world required to address the unu­sual situation in the wake of deadly coronavirus.

Amid chaos, the coronavirus cri­sis has provided a unique opportuni­ty for greater cooperation among the nations of the world to share their best practices in containing this pan­demic, said chairman Senate in his separate letters written to Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Com­mons, and Dr Abdullah bin Moham­med bin Ibrahim, the Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Kingdom.

He said that the world was strug­gling to cope with containment and mitigation without any roadmaps to fight against pandemic.

“Parliaments all over the world are grappling with the effect of the COV­ID-19 pandemic on their constitu­tional obligations such as oversight, lawmaking and public involvement.” said the letters.

The chairman remarked that these are the testing times which require extra ordinary steps and collabora­tions to address the extra ordinary cir­cumstances and certainly parliaments have a vital role to play in protect­ing their populations and generating greater connectivity between nations to collectively address this disease.

In another letter to his Czech Re­public counterpart, Sanjrani said that many countries including Pa­kistan, in the wake of worldwide spread of the COVID-19, were fac­ing the difficult task of dealing with the deadly virus through efforts con­centrated on formulating prevention strategies and taking effective meas­ures to control the spread of disease.

“We strongly believe that this on­going pandemic calls for collabo­ration from all the countries and provides an opportunity to come to­gether as a global community in tak­ing collective efforts to face this cri­sis,” said chairman Senate in his letter addressed to President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrcil.