ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has written to his counterparts of several states seeking formation of a joint strategy and cooperation to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has shaken the world.
The chairman Senate in his separate letters written to the speakers of UK’s House of Commons and the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, and the president of the Senate of Czech Republic said extraordinary steps and collaborations across the world required to address the unusual situation in the wake of deadly coronavirus.
Amid chaos, the coronavirus crisis has provided a unique opportunity for greater cooperation among the nations of the world to share their best practices in containing this pandemic, said chairman Senate in his separate letters written to Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim, the Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Kingdom.
He said that the world was struggling to cope with containment and mitigation without any roadmaps to fight against pandemic.
“Parliaments all over the world are grappling with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their constitutional obligations such as oversight, lawmaking and public involvement.” said the letters.
The chairman remarked that these are the testing times which require extra ordinary steps and collaborations to address the extra ordinary circumstances and certainly parliaments have a vital role to play in protecting their populations and generating greater connectivity between nations to collectively address this disease.
In another letter to his Czech Republic counterpart, Sanjrani said that many countries including Pakistan, in the wake of worldwide spread of the COVID-19, were facing the difficult task of dealing with the deadly virus through efforts concentrated on formulating prevention strategies and taking effective measures to control the spread of disease.
“We strongly believe that this ongoing pandemic calls for collaboration from all the countries and provides an opportunity to come together as a global community in taking collective efforts to face this crisis,” said chairman Senate in his letter addressed to President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrcil.