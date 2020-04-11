Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Friday expressed the hope that Pakistan will be among the first few countries to get rid of this pandemic.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that the moral of the nation is really high and asked the people salute the dedication of our engineers, doctors, paramedical staff and security forces that are fighting against COVID-19 as frontline soldiers.

He said that a few weeks back, Pakistan had no capacity to deal with the challenge of this virus but within a very short span of time, “we have improved our capacity and capabilities” to fight against this disease. He said Pakistan will start manufacturing of ventilators indigenously at our own, adding that extra-ordinary situation demands extra-ordinary ideas.

He said that Pakistan was in dire need of safety kits, masks, and ventilators when COVID-19 outbreak but the government increased the capacity in health system against this pandemic. He urged the people to follow the guideline regarding social distancing, stay home, and stay strong.