Lahore-Former Pakistan team captain Aamer Sohail comes down hard on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying it has failed to systemise the domestic structure in a professional way.

“The PCB is still giving chances to old guns like Shoaib Malik, Abdul Hafeez, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, which shows that their domestic structure is a total failure, which couldn’t even produce the better replacements of such veterans, who have well passed their peak times,” said Aamer while talking to YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/Coach2reporter) here on Friday.

The former chief selector said that when he was captain of Pakistan team, he took the responsibility of Shoaib Akhtar and saved his career from many controversies. “During the beginning of his career, Shoaib Akhtar used to be known as controversial player, but I took his responsibility and saved him from many controversies, by advising him just to focus on his performance and forget about other things. But when we talk about Umar Akmal, no one ever tried to tackle him in a professional way, and ruined his career,” he asserted.

The former cricketer also criticized the cricket board for assigning so many roles to Misbah-ul-Haq, saying, “The PCB has handed so many roles to head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq except referring his name as next Prime Minister. No doubt Misbah was a good cricketer, but he has no experience of such high-profile jobs, and giving him so many roles is injustice with him.”

About PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, he said: “I have no expectations from Wasim Khan. He doesn’t know much about Pakistan cricket, so we can’t expect much from him that he will bring revolutionary changes in our system, which badly needs some drastic steps to take it to new heights. But the good thing he can do for the country is that he has good relations in England, so after bringing the MCC team here, he can also bring English sides to Pakistan.”

The former captain also clarified that he doesn’t want to be part of this setup of the PCB, which, according to him, is a total failure. “The setup which couldn’t bring improvement for cricket and cricketers, what one can expect from them. So that’s why I am really not interested in becoming part of this setup. And if I were interested, no one could stop me joining the PCB.”

Negating the formula presented by Shahid Khan Afridi regarding deciding the fate of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020, Aamer said: “The remaining PSL matches must be played and after some action-packed PSL matches, the winning side must emerge and clinch the coveted PSL-5 trophy.”