Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith shared heartfelt tributes to one another as they celebrated their 26th anniversary recently. The couple, who met in 1994 and tied the knot in 2001, took to Instagram to share throwback snaps. Pierce, 66, wrote: ‘My darling angel heart Keely, thank you for bringing such love and beauty into my life, for making these past twenty six years the greatest joy of my life...Happy anniversary my brown eyed girl’. He shared the sweet words alongside a photo of them beaming at one another from back in the day. Keely, 56, meanwhile, wrote: ‘Still celebrating the day we met ...on a beach in Mexico. Happy 26th my love 4/8 (1994).’