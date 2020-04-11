Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended the registration date of Corona Tigers Relief Force till April 15 to encourage the youth, especially those associated with health sector to come forward and register them. In a video message to the youth of the country on, the Prime Minister said that 850 thousand people have so far been registered with the force.

He urged youth associated with medical sector to join Tiger Force as the country needs more doctors and paramedical staff in this critical hour. The Prime Minister expresses gratitude to millions of youths for joining the program, appealing that more youth should be part of force.

He said a total of 850,000 persons had signed up to the volunteer force to assist the government in its relief efforts. He said the government wanted to increase number of the volunteer force so that the whole nation faces this pandemic with unity.