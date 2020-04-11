Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh central vice president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil has regretted that the PPP leaders of Sindh are busy in political point scoring even from the Ehsaas cash emergency program of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement here on Friday, he clarified that 12million families would get an emergency cash assistance of Rs144billion from this program of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said this program was above any sort of politics and financial assistance, on the basis of information gotten through SMS messages, was given to the people living beneath the poverty line through banks.

He said implementation of this cash distribution was the responsibility of district administrations. He said that in three provinces, PTI leaders and representatives had not used this program for any political purpose. He regretted that only in Sindh province, the PPP leaders were trying to do politics even on this program.

Haleem Adil said in Sindh Deputy Commissioners were posted on recommendations of MNAs and PMAs, who in return of this favor acted like the servants of these politicians. He said sadly the Chief Secretary had also failed to stop this political role of the deputy commissioners.

He said in some districts of Sindh, deputy commissioners and PPP leaders were dubbing the Ehsaas cash emergency program as the Benazir income support program, which was not true. He said if the PPP leaders needed a political mileage they should distribute money amongst the poor from their own pocket.

Haleem Adil said Rs144billion cash emergency assistance was being given to the poor families from the Prime Minister. He asked the PPP leaders not to use their party flags for this program.

He regretted that the Sindh government that had announced to provide ration to 2million families after lockdown had failed to fulfill its program. He said due to this failure, many PPP leaders had hidden inside their homes and now when the Ehsass cash funds were being distributed amongst the poor masses, these PPP leaders had emerged from their hideouts for photo sessions.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to stay away from politics as they were government servants and not the personal servants of politicians. He asked them to stop politicizing the PM’s program and discharge their official responsibilities without any political leaning.