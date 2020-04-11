Share:

ISLAMABAD - Appreciating the National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) for making arrange­ments cope with the current corona crisis, President Dr Arif Alvi has directed NDMA to ensure provision of Personal Protective Equip­ment (PPEs) and other necessary medical equipment to the hospitals.

The President said this during a briefing given to him by Chairman NDMA Lt. Gener­al Muhammad Afzal here at the Awan-e-Sa­dr on Friday.

The Chairman highlighted measures tak­en by the NDMA to support health sector and medical community by providing them PPEs and medical equipment.

He mentioned that NDMA has established a database of doctors and nurses and med­ical equipment for the first time, which would be very helpful for coordination pur­poses in future.

Meanwhile, NDMA released protective equipment for paramedical staff engaged in treating patients in various hospitals of Ba­lochistan.

In a statement, the NDMA Chairman said the equipment included 5,000 surgical and 324 N-95 masks, 615 protective kits, 4,610 surgical gloves, 235 germs-protected gowns, 292 shoes cover, 319 surgical caps, and 83 face shields.

It further said that the NDMA has procured medical relief equipment with financial assis­tance from the NDRMF.

In this regard, the first consignment carrying medical equipment including PCR testing kits, mobile X-ray machines, Chinese KN-95 masks, disposable medical masks and water imper­meable surgical gowns arrived at Islamabad airport from China today, the statement added