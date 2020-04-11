ISLAMABAD - Appreciating the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for making arrangements cope with the current corona crisis, President Dr Arif Alvi has directed NDMA to ensure provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other necessary medical equipment to the hospitals.
The President said this during a briefing given to him by Chairman NDMA Lt. General Muhammad Afzal here at the Awan-e-Sadr on Friday.
The Chairman highlighted measures taken by the NDMA to support health sector and medical community by providing them PPEs and medical equipment.
He mentioned that NDMA has established a database of doctors and nurses and medical equipment for the first time, which would be very helpful for coordination purposes in future.
Meanwhile, NDMA released protective equipment for paramedical staff engaged in treating patients in various hospitals of Balochistan.
In a statement, the NDMA Chairman said the equipment included 5,000 surgical and 324 N-95 masks, 615 protective kits, 4,610 surgical gloves, 235 germs-protected gowns, 292 shoes cover, 319 surgical caps, and 83 face shields.
It further said that the NDMA has procured medical relief equipment with financial assistance from the NDRMF.
In this regard, the first consignment carrying medical equipment including PCR testing kits, mobile X-ray machines, Chinese KN-95 masks, disposable medical masks and water impermeable surgical gowns arrived at Islamabad airport from China today, the statement added