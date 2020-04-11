Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Friday prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) for isolation at home and hinted at implementing them at an appropriate time. Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid told that the Chinese doctors had advised to keep coronavirus patients at hospital instead of home. Dr Yasmin Rashid maintained that ventilators in large numbers were available at hospitals and only seven patients were in critical condition at the moment. Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to media said Lahore had the highest number of coronavirus cases in Punjab while the situation in South Punjab is less severe. The Minister said that patients in Mayo hospitals were being treated using Hydroxychloroquine. She said that younger patients were recovering in greater numbers because of their stronger immune system. She expressed satisfaction on the effectiveness of lockdown in the province saying that in time imposition of lockdown helped to curb the spread of the virus. She said that the situation in Pakistan was under control. She said that Lahore had reported the most cases while Gujranwala also had a high number of cases and Gujrat had 98 cases. Of all the reported cases, 1430 were either pilgrims from Iran or belonged to Tableeghi Jamat, she said. Dr. Yasmin, while talking about plasma, said that plasma was drawn from patients after they tested negative for the virus and it could prove to be most useful for patients in critical condition. She said that the government was working on using plasma systematically and was compiling a list of the recovered patients.