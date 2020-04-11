Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government, on Friday, sought one-week extension in lockdown after the local authorities sealed Sikandria Colony following emergence of coronavirus cases. According to details, nine members of a family were diagnosed with the virus in Sikandria Colony after which, they were shifted to Expo Quarantine Center for medical treatment. On the other hand, the Punjab government told that the suggestion for extension in the lockdown has been forwarded to the centre. However, the decision, in this regard, would be taken in Federal Cabinet meeting.