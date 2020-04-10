Share:

ISLAMABAD-Rebecca Gormley enjoyed a daily exercise session recently as she took a break from being in isolation amid the coronavirus. The 21 year old looked incredible wearing a grey form-fitting crop top and matching leggings as she went for a sprint at Royal Quays in Newcastle.

Rebecca wore her brunette locks in a high up-do and completed her look with a pair of black Nike trainers.

She used a bench in the park to step up and down and got a muddy bottom when she sat down for a moment. Rebecca has been keeping her fans abreast of her thoughts during lockdown. She has been giving herself makeovers in a bid to give herself a boost and to pass the time and she also said she is missing her family and friends.