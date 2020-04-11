Share:

LAHORE - A resolution has been tabled in Punjab Assembly seeking opening of beauty parlours and hairdressers’ shops in the province.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Sadia Taimoor. “This sector gives huge amount in terms of taxes to the government, they should be allowed to do business after adopting precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak”, the resolution read.

Millions of the people are employed in the beauty industry and closer due to coronavirus outbreak was denting the economy and creating hurdles for the people.

The government of Punjab extended the lockdown till April 14 in a move to control over spread of novel coronavirus. Ministry for Interior, Punjab had issued a notification on the matter formalising the decisions.