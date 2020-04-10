Share:

RAWALPINDI - The regional police chief on Friday paid a visit to EhsaasKafalat Programme Centre and reviewed the security arrangements made for protection of families turning up to receive cash from the government.

Similarly, a flag march was also conducted under the supervision of SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi to implement lockdown and section 144 in its true letter and spirit, according to a police spokesman.

Regional Police Office (RPO) DrSuhailHabib Tajik visited EhsaasKafalat Programme Camp set up at Government High School at Murree Road and reviewed security arrangements there. He briefed the police officers and cops to impart their duties with commitment and dedication.

He ordered them to maintain social distancing between the needy families coming in camp to receive cash from government.

The RPO also asked the officials of EhsaasKafalat Programme to avoid public rush. He also said the aged and senior citizens should be given priority.

Meanwhile, a flag march was conducted by SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat on orders of CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas. Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad took part in the flag march that started and culminated at Police Line Number 1 after cruising at AmmarChowk, Scheme 3, Morgah, Gulistan Colony, KatcheriChowk, Murree Road, City Saddar, Sadiqabad and Rawal Road.

The purpose of the flag march was to create a sense of security among the masses and to implement section 144, according to a police spokesman.

Separately, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas pinned badges to seven police officers promoted from the rank of sub inspector to inspector in a ceremony held here. The newly promoted police officers included Amir KhAlid, Muhammad Sharif, JavedIqbal, Abdul Qadir, Nazir Ahmed and Yasin Khan.